Noida: Fire Breaks Out at Hansraj Tower in Nithari, No Casualties Reported
"There have been no injuries or casualties in the incident," the official said.
A major fire broke out at a building in the Nithari village of Noida on Monday, 23 May, officials said.
The officials informed that the fire broke out around 1 pm at Hansraj tower located in Nithari village of the Gautam Budh Nagar after which three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
As the blaze was massive, three more fire engines were rushed to the spot.
Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the 5-storey building. According to one official, the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, however, there was certainly massive loss of property.
The official confirmed that the fire had been brought under control.
