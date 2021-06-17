Nepal Flash Floods: 7 Dead, 3 Indians Among Several Missing

At least seven people have been reported dead as floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Nepal’s Helambu and Melamchi areas in Sindhupalchok district, following incessant rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over 20 people are feared missing, including three Indian nationals, news agency ANI reported.

However, according to the Sindhupalchok District Administration Office, over four dozen people have gone missing in the disasters, The Himalayan Times reported.