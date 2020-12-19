After Pfizer, US Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

US Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, all received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination on live TV Friday, in a bid to instill confidence among Americans.

Pfizer and Moderna's dash to the finish line have broken all vaccine development speed records, and on a new mRNA technology platform. The coronavirus itself isn't there inside the mRNA vaccine. Instead, it is embedded with a piece of genetic code that trains our bodies to recognise imminent enemy action from the spike protein on the surface of the virus. When the mRNA enters our cells, it begins to spew copies of the coronavirus' spike protein. That prompts the immune system to churn out antibodies against the virus.