MEA Briefs Parliamentary Panel on Govt Efforts To Bring Back Indians in Ukraine

He also informed that during the last 24 hours, six flights under 'Operation Ganga' have landed in India, taking the total number of flights to 15. Out of these, eight flights were from Bucharest, five from Budapest, and two from Rzeszow in Poland.



Foreign Secretary Shringla briefed the members that the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force have joined the Operation Ganga, and till morning all four aircraft returned from Budapest, Rzeszow, and Bucharest to Delhi, carrying around 800 Indian nationals mostly students. The IAF aircraft will ferry more Indians in the next 24 hours, he added.