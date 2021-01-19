LS Speaker Assures ‘All Covid Protocols’ During Budget Session  

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, 18 January said all necessary arrangements will be made as per the COVID-19 protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Parliament starting from 29 January.

Birla made the remarks while attending the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla observed that the pandemic has affected the functioning of Parliaments across the world.

He said that even during the pandemic, some important legislative businesses were transacted by the Lok Sabha, including the enactment of appropriate laws for the protection of health workers serving the public during this challenging time.