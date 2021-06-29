Fire Near London Train Station 'Not Terror-Related'; 2 Injured
Police Officials said the incident was not terror related.
At least two persons were injured and several buildings evacuated after a fire broke out near London's Elephant and Castle Train Station on Monday, 28 June.
Smoke could be seen billowing out from beneath the railway arches at the south London station and up towards large residential tower blocks as horrified commuters looked on, Xinhua news agency reported citing the BBC.
A police officer and a member of the public both needed treatment for smoke inhalation, the BBC reported.
The London fire brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze that raged through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted.
"Road closures are in place and people were advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.
The London Fire Brigade was alerted at 1:43 pm and the service said the fire was under control just before 4 pm.
Underneath the railway arches, three commercial units, four cars and a telephone box had caught fire, according to the London Fire Brigade.
