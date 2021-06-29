Fire Near London Train Station 'Not Terror-Related'; 2 Injured

At least two persons were injured and several buildings evacuated after a fire broke out near London's Elephant and Castle Train Station on Monday, 28 June.



Smoke could be seen billowing out from beneath the railway arches at the south London station and up towards large residential tower blocks as horrified commuters looked on, Xinhua news agency reported citing the BBC.



Police said the incident was not terror related.



A police officer and a member of the public both needed treatment for smoke inhalation, the BBC reported.