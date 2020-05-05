Catch the latest news updates of the day here.Terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Pakherpora market of Budgam on Tuesday. While all security forces personnel are safe, two civilians have received minor injuries, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.(Source: ANI)A fire broke out in a flat in Atlas building at Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road on Tuesday. Two women were rescued from the building and cooling operations are underway.(Source: ANI)Sensex on Tuesday jumped 530.26 points to 32,245.61 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 149.55 points to 9,443.05.Meanwhile, the rupee rose 14 paise to 75.59 against the US dollar in early trade.(Source: PTI)The petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after the state government raised the VAT on auto fuel.The VAT on petrol has been increased from 27 to 30 percent, and on diesel from 16.75 to 30 percent.(Source: PTI, ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)