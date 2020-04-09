Latest News: Three-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in J&K’s Ramban
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: Three-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in J&K’s Ramban

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch all the latest updates here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

Three-Year-Old Girl Raped in J&K’s Ramban

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was playing outside her house in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday, 8 April.

(Source: PTI)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

Loading...