Latest News: Three-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in J&K’s Ramban

Three-Year-Old Girl Raped in J&K’s Ramban
A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was playing outside her house in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday, 8 April.
(Source: PTI)
