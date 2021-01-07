Live
Latest News: Vaccines Instill Confidence in People, Says PM
Vaccines Instill Confidence in People of India, Says PM
The two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines have instilled a new confidence in the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as quoted by ANI.
NIA Raids 6 Locations in J&K and Punjab
National Investigation Agency conducts raids at six locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, in connection with narcotics and weapons case, ANI reported.
BMC Files Complaint Against Sonu Sood Over Hotel Building
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission.
