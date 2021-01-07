Latest News: Vaccines Instill Confidence in People, Says PM

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

12:26 PM , 07 Jan

Vaccines Instill Confidence in People of India, Says PM

The two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines have instilled a new confidence in the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as quoted by ANI.

12:26 PM , 07 Jan

NIA Raids 6 Locations in J&K and Punjab

National Investigation Agency conducts raids at six locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, in connection with narcotics and weapons case, ANI reported.

12:26 PM , 07 Jan

BMC Files Complaint Against Sonu Sood Over Hotel Building

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission.

12:26 PM , 07 Jan

Veteran Congress Leaders KK Ramachandran Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former state minister KK Ramachandran passed away in Kozhikode.


