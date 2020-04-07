Latest News: Man Booked for Raping Minor Step Daughter in Nagpur

Live
Man Booked for Raping Minor Step Daughter in Nagpur
A 53-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his minor step daughter in Jaripatka area in Nagpur over the last four years, police said on Monday, 6 April.
A police official said the accused used to show porn videos to the girl, who is now 17, while sexually assaulting her inside their house.
(Source: PTI)
