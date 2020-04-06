Latest News: 5 Soldiers Killed as Army Fights Infiltrators

Live
5 soldiers Killed as Army Fights Infiltrators in North Kashmir
A total of five Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while foiling an infiltration bid on Line of Control in the Keran operations on Sunday, 5 April. The Indian Army has also eliminated the five terrorists who tried to infiltrate.
(Source: ANI)
