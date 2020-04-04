Latest News: Kulgam Encounter Underway, No Bail to Rana Kapoor

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Encounter Between Militants and Security Forces in Kulgam
Encounter underway between security forces and militants in Manzgam of Kulgam district of Kashmir. The militants are reportedly trapped at the encounter site. Two militants have reportedly been killed so far. More updates awaited.
Mother, Two Minor children Drown in Water Tank in Rajasthan's Bikaner
A woman and her two minor children drowned in a water tank in this district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.
The incident was reported from the Poogal area.
Saroj (25) was working in a farm and her three-year-old son Pawan and 11-month-old daughter Rishu were playing nearby.
Mumbai Court Denies Interim Bail to Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor
A Mumbai court on Friday denied interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, PTI reported.
