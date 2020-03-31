Latest News: US Renews 4 Nuclear Restrictions on Iran for 60 Days

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Fiscal Year to Continue As Scheduled
The government on Monday extended the validity of driving licences, permits and registration that expired since 1 Feb till 31 June.
(Source: PTI)
US Renews 4 Nuclear Restrictions on Iran for Additional 60 Days
The US is renewing 4 nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days.
“We’ll closely monitor developments in Iran’s nuclear program and can adjust these restrictions at any time. As President Trump said, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” said Morgan Ortagus, US State Dept Spot.
(Source: ANI)
Pak Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu & Kashmir at around 6:30 pm on Monday. Indian Army retaliated.
(Source: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)