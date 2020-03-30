Latest News: FIR Lodged Against Cong MLA Shailesh Pandey

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
FIR Lodged Against Cong MLA Shailesh Pandey
An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.
(Source: ANI)
4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in HP
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred at 23:47 hours in district Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh
Five Pakistani Nationals Stranded in India Due to COVID-19 Lockdown Return to Pakistan
Five Pakistan nationals successfully returned to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border today. These individuals had come to India on medical visas and they were stranded in New Delhi due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
(Source: ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)