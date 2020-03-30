Latest News: FIR Lodged Against Cong MLA Shailesh Pandey
Latest News: FIR Lodged Against Cong MLA Shailesh Pandey

FIR Lodged Against Cong MLA Shailesh Pandey

An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.

(Source: ANI)

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in HP

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred at 23:47 hours in district Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh

Five Pakistani Nationals Stranded in India Due to COVID-19 Lockdown Return to Pakistan

Five Pakistan nationals successfully returned to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border today. These individuals had come to India on medical visas and they were stranded in New Delhi due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

(Source: ANI)

