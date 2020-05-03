Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.Five people were injured after an unexploded shell went off when they were cleaning drainage in Ahgam village of Handwara. "Out of the five people, two are children. Condition of three patients is stable,” Handwara District Hospital Superintendent Dr Aijaz said.A jawan allegedly killed his senior, a sub-inspector, before taking his own life in a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, officials said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)