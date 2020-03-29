Latest News: N Korea Fires Missiles Into Sea, Criticized by South

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
4 Dead, 4 Injured After Vehicle Runs Over Them in Haryana's Nuh
In Haryana’s Nuh, four dead, four injured after being run over by a vehicle on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway early morning today. The eight people were walking on the expressway when the vehicle hit them.
(Source: ANI)
N Korea Fires Missiles Into Sea, Criticized by South
North Korea on Sunday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea said, calling it "very inappropriate" at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the projectiles flying from the North Korean eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Sunday morning, reported AP.
