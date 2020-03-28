Latest News: 16-Year-Old Raped by 10 in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Live
16-Year-Old Raped by 10 in Jharkhand's Dumka
A 16-yr old girl was allegedly raped by ten accused including her friend to whom she reached out for help to drop her home amid lockdown, on 24 March in Jharkhand’s Dumka.
“FIR has been registered and special investigation team has been constituted. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the police said.
(Source: ANI)
