Latest News: Man, Woman Fatally Shot by Officers in Florida

Man, Woman Fatally Shot by Officers in Florida

Florida police officers responding to a disturbance fatally shot a man and woman Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the Halifax River in Ormond Beach, police spokesman Keith Walker said in an email. Investigators weren't immediately releasing details about what led to the shooting.

(Source: AP)

