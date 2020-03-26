Latest News: Kosovo Government Toppled by No-Confidence Vote

Live
Kosovo Government Toppled by No-Confidence Vote
Kosovo's government has been toppled by a no-confidence vote less than two months after coming to power, plunging the unstable democracy into political uncertainty as it tries to halt the spread of coronavirus.
The vote on Wednesday ended a brief and bumpy alliance between two former opposition parties who took power last month with a mandate to loosen the grip of an old guard that has held sway over Kosovo for more than a decade.
(Source: AFP)
