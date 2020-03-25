Latest News: US Newspapers Urge China Not to Expel Their Journos

Live
US Newspapers Urge China Not to Expel Their Journalists
The publishers of three major American newspapers have written an open letter asking China to reverse its recent decision to expel many of their correspondents working in the country.
The letter posted online on Tuesday referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying the expulsions threaten access to information at a time when it is needed most. It was signed by the publishers of The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
(Source: AP)
