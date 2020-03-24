Latest News: German Army Translator Sentenced for Spying for Iran

A German-Afghan translator for the German army has been sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison for treason after he was found guilty of having spied for Iran in exchange for money.

Judges found that Abdul S, 51, had "passed on state secrets of a military nature to an employee of an Iranian intelligence service" in a "particularly serious case of treason", the higher regional court in Koblenz said in a statement on Monday.

(Source: AFP)