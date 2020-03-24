Latest News: German Army Translator Sentenced for Spying for Iran

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
German Army Translator Sentenced for Spying for Iran
A German-Afghan translator for the German army has been sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison for treason after he was found guilty of having spied for Iran in exchange for money.
Judges found that Abdul S, 51, had "passed on state secrets of a military nature to an employee of an Iranian intelligence service" in a "particularly serious case of treason", the higher regional court in Koblenz said in a statement on Monday.
(Source: AFP)
US Slashes Aid to Afghanistan After Pompeo Trip to Kabul
The Donald Trump administration is slashing assistance to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country's rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.
The announcement came from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday after he made an unannounced visit to Kabul to meet with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Each has declared himself president of the country after disputed elections last year.
(Source: AFP)
