Latest News: Kabul, Taliban in First Prisoner Exchange Talks

US Envoy Says Kabul, Taliban in First Prisoner Exchange Talks
The Afghan government and the Taliban on Sunday held their first discussion on arranging possible prisoner exchanges, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said on Twitter.
"Today, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Taliban technical talks on prisoner releases, via Skype video conferencing," Zalmay Khalilzad said.
(Source: AFP)
