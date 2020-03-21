Latest News: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Indian-American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the primary elections in Illinois. Seeking his third consecutive term in the House of Representatives from the 8th Congressional District of Illinois, Krishnamoorthi now advances to the November general elections.

Highly popular in his constituency, he swept the Democratic Congressional primary with 80 per cent of the votes. William Olson finished a distant second with just 13 percent of the votes.

(Source: PTI)