Latest News: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi Wins Congressional Primary
Indian-American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the primary elections in Illinois. Seeking his third consecutive term in the House of Representatives from the 8th Congressional District of Illinois, Krishnamoorthi now advances to the November general elections.
Highly popular in his constituency, he swept the Democratic Congressional primary with 80 per cent of the votes. William Olson finished a distant second with just 13 percent of the votes.
(Source: PTI)
North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea on Saturday, 21 March, fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's military.
The launch originated from North Pyongan province, the agency said, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Earlier this month, the nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two occasions -- Pyongyang said they had conducted "long-range artillery" drills, but Japan said the projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.
(Source: AFP)
