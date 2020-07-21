Latest News: BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla New Party Chief Whip in RS
Catch all the latest news and updates here.
Catch all the latest news and updates here.
Latest News: BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla New Party Chief Whip in RS
BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha, ANI reported.
Suspicious Objects Found in Front of Nepal Ministry Buildings
Suspicious objects have been found in front of three Ministries and Provincial Assembly building of Sudurpashchim Province in Nepal, ANI reported, quoting Nepal Police. Security in Dhangadhi has been tightened following the incident. A bomb disposal team has been deployed at the spot.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.