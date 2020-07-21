Live

Latest News: BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla New Party Chief Whip in RS

21 Jul 2020
5:12 AM, 21 Jul

Latest News: BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla New Party Chief Whip in RS

BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha, ANI reported.

2:27 AM, 21 Jul

Suspicious Objects Found in Front of Nepal Ministry Buildings

Suspicious objects have been found in front of three Ministries and Provincial Assembly building of Sudurpashchim Province in Nepal, ANI reported, quoting Nepal Police. Security in Dhangadhi has been tightened following the incident. A bomb disposal team has been deployed at the spot.

21 Jul 2020

