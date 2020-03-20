Latest News: Pak Doctor Arrested in US for Trying to Help ISIS

A Pakistani doctor on Friday, 20 March, was arrested for allegedly trying to help ISIS and expressing his desire to conduct "lone wolf' terrorist attacks in the US, officials said.

Muhammad Masood, 28, made several statements to others between January and March, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for the terrorist group, according to Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers and Attorney Erica MacDonald for the District of Minnesota.

Masood also expressed his desire to conduct "lone wolf' terrorist attacks in the US, they said.

(Source: PTI)