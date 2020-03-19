Latest News: Not Happy That China Expelled US Scribes, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he was not happy over the expulsion of American journalists by China.

"I'm not happy to see it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the decision of the Chinese government to expel American journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

"I have my own disputes with all three of those media groups. I think you know that very well, but I don't like seeing that at all. I'm not happy about that at all," Trump said.

China on Wednesday had defended its decision to expel about 13 American journalists from three major US newspapers, saying it was "compelled" to take countermeasures after Washington classified Chinese state media outlets as "foreign missions".

(Source: PTI)