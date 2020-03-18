Latest News: S&P Lowers India’s Growth Forecast to 5.2% in 2020

US President Donald Trump has won the Florida and Illinois Republican primaries, making him the party's presumptive nominee in the November presidential election.

"Congratulations to Donald J Trump on officially becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for President!" Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old White House incumbent did not face any meaningful competition for the Republican nomination and the Florida and Illinois results were a foregone conclusion.

(Source: AFP)