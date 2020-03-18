Latest News: S&P Lowers India’s Growth Forecast to 5.2% in 2020
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
S&P Lowers India's Growth Forecast to 5.2% in 2020

S&P Lowers India's Growth Forecast to 5.2% in 2020

S&P has lowered India's growth forecast to 5.2 percent in 2020, a statement by the financial services company said.

(Source: PTI)

With Primary Wins, Trump Becomes Presumptive Republican Nominee

US President Donald Trump has won the Florida and Illinois Republican primaries, making him the party's presumptive nominee in the November presidential election.

"Congratulations to Donald J Trump on officially becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for President!" Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old White House incumbent did not face any meaningful competition for the Republican nomination and the Florida and Illinois results were a foregone conclusion.

(Source: AFP)

