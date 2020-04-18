Latest News: Three Lynched in Maharashtra on Suspicion of Theft

Live
Three People Lynched on Suspicion of Theft in Palghar
Three people have been lynched on suspicion of theft in Gadchinchle village of Palghar in Maharashtra. Collector Kailas Shinde said that they were declared brought dead at the hospital, according to ANI. About 110 villagers have been brought to the local police station for questioning in the case.
(Source: ANI)
