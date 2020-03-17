Latest News: France Fines Apple $1.2 Bn for Anti-Competitive Acts

French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros (USD 1.2 billion) on Monday, 16 March, for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction by France’s Competition Authority.

The agency said Apple and top re-sellers agreed to align prices with Apple’s own pricing for its iPads and some other products. The deals did not concern iPhones.

Calling the fine “disheartening,” Apple defended its operations in a statement saying its “investment and innovation supports over 240,000 jobs across the country.”

(Source: AP)