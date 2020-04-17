Latest News: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Shopian District
Latest News: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Shopian District

Encounter With Alleged Terrorists Underway in J&K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and alleged terrorists at 6:30 am on Friday, following a cordon and search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG), in Dairoo of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Firing is underway.

