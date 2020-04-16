Latest News | Two Dozen Rohingya Die on Rescued Boat: Report

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to adjourn the Congress if the Senate did not confirm his nominees, whose absence is hampering the smooth functioning of his administration.

"If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.

Expressing his frustration over the Senate not confirming his scores of key administrative nominees, Trump said if the House of Representatives and the Senate are not in session, he can use his power to appoint individuals during recess.