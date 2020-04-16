Latest News | Two Dozen Rohingya Die on Rescued Boat: Report

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Two Dozen Rohingya Die on Rescued Boat, Says Report
At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died aboard a ship that was rescued on Wednesday with nearly 400 starving people aboard after failing to reach Malaysia and drifting for weeks, Reuters quoted the Bangladesh coast guard officials as saying on Thursday.
Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress if Senate Does Not Confirm His Nominees
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to adjourn the Congress if the Senate did not confirm his nominees, whose absence is hampering the smooth functioning of his administration.
"If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.
Expressing his frustration over the Senate not confirming his scores of key administrative nominees, Trump said if the House of Representatives and the Senate are not in session, he can use his power to appoint individuals during recess.
(Source: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)