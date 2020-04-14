Latest News: US Approves Sale of Missiles, Torpedoes to India

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
US Approves Sale of Missiles, Torpedoes Worth $155 Million to India
The Trump Administration in the US on Monday notified the Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth $155 million to India.
The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles is estimated to cost $92 million, while 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes are estimated to cost $63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate notifications to the Congress.
(Source: PTI)
