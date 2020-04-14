Latest News: US Approves Sale of Missiles, Torpedoes to India

The Trump Administration in the US on Monday notified the Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth $155 million to India.

The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles is estimated to cost $92 million, while 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes are estimated to cost $63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate notifications to the Congress.