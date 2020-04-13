Latest News: Veteran Congress Leader MV Rajasekharan Passes Away

Oil prices rallied on Monday after top producers agreed to slash output and shore up coronavirus-ravaged energy markets, but some analysts were concerned the cuts did not go far enough.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 7.7 percent at $24.52 a barrel in Asian trade while Brent crude, the international benchmark, put on 5 percent to $33.08 a barrel.

OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia met via videoconference for an hour on Sunday in a last effort to cement a deal struck early on Friday.