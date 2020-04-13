Latest News: Veteran Congress Leader MV Rajasekharan Passes Away

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Veteran Congress Leader MV Rajasekharan Passes Away
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister MV Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.
The Congress leader was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters.
(Source: PTI)
Oil Rallies as Top Producers Agree Massive Output Cuts
Oil prices rallied on Monday after top producers agreed to slash output and shore up coronavirus-ravaged energy markets, but some analysts were concerned the cuts did not go far enough.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 7.7 percent at $24.52 a barrel in Asian trade while Brent crude, the international benchmark, put on 5 percent to $33.08 a barrel.
OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia met via videoconference for an hour on Sunday in a last effort to cement a deal struck early on Friday.
(Source: AFP)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)