Latest News: US, UK Troops Among 3 Dead in Iraq Attack: Official

US, UK Troops Among 3 Dead in Iraq Rocket Attack: UK Official
An American soldier, a British soldier and one US contractor were killed Wednesday, a US official said, in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.
The attack threatens a dangerous escalation, with suspected US-led coalition air strikes promptly targeting Iran-aligned Iraqi fighters in neighbouring Syria, a war monitor said.
(Source: AFP)
