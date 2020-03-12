Latest News: US, UK Troops Among 3 Dead in Iraq Attack: Official
US, UK Troops Among 3 Dead in Iraq Rocket Attack: UK Official

An American soldier, a British soldier and one US contractor were killed Wednesday, a US official said, in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

The attack threatens a dangerous escalation, with suspected US-led coalition air strikes promptly targeting Iran-aligned Iraqi fighters in neighbouring Syria, a war monitor said.

(Source: AFP)

