Latest News: Bangladesh Executes Ex-Army Man For Killing Founder

Bangladesh Executes Ex-Army Officer for Assassinating Bangabandhu
Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre.
Abdul Majed was hanged at 12.01 AM (local time), Law Minister Anisul Huq told PTI.
