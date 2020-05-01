Latest News: 18-Yr-Old Gang-Raped in MP; 3 Minors Among 5 Held
Latest News: 18-Yr-Old Gang-Raped in MP; 3 Minors Among 5 Held

18-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in MP; 3 Minors Among 5 Held

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven persons, including three minors, when she was returning to her village near Betul in Madhya Pradesh with her brother, the police said on Thursday.

The accused threw the victim's brother in a well before committing the crime on the intervening night of 29-30 April, they said.

(Source: PTI)

