Latest News: Israel Strikes Gaza After Projectile, Says Army

US and Afghan troops came under "direct fire" in eastern Afghanistan late on Saturday, 8 February, a US military official said, in an incident local media described as an "insider" attack.

"A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on February 8", US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the apparent "green-on-blue" attack -- where Afghan security forces target international soldiers with whom they are working.

