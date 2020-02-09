Latest News: Israel Strikes Gaza After Projectile, Says Army

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
US, Afghan Forces Come Under ‘Direct Fire’ in Eastern Afghanistan: US Office
US and Afghan troops came under "direct fire" in eastern Afghanistan late on Saturday, 8 February, a US military official said, in an incident local media described as an "insider" attack.
"A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on February 8", US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the apparent "green-on-blue" attack -- where Afghan security forces target international soldiers with whom they are working.
(Source: AFP)
Israel Strikes Gaza After Projectile, Says Army
The Israeli army said its tanks attacked military posts in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, 8 February, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state.
The army said tanks "targeted two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip" in response to the projectile, in the latest round of violence in the wake of the United States unveiling its controversial peace plan.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the Israeli attack.
(Source: AFP)
