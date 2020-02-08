Latest News: Woman Cop Shot Dead Near Rohini East Metro Station

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Trump Ousts 2 Key Impeachment Witnesses
US President Donald Trump has fired two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process by the House of Representatives, three days after he was acquitted by the Senate of all charges.
The two officers are the Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council of the White House.
Fire Breaks Out in Saki Naka, Mumbai
A fire has broken out at a one-floor shelter in Saki Naka area in Mumbai. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.
Bomb Thrown at BJP Worker Raj Vishwas Residence
A bomb was hurled at the residence of a BJP worker Raj Vishwas, in Ramnagar Colony under Bhatpara police station area of North 24 Parganas district, by an unidentified person earlier tonight. Police later reached the spot.
Woman Cop Shot Dead Near Rohini East Metro Station, Delhi
A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.
The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.
A call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm, they said, adding she received gunshot wounds on her head.
"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).
