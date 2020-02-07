Latest News: 33-Yr-Old Man’s Body Found in Godown in West Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, 6 February, said farmers of the state are being deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme while others across the country are enjoying its advantages. The Mamata Banerjee government has not implemented the PM-KISAN scheme and it has its own schemes for farmers.

He requested the state government to send details of farmers of West Bengal to the central government so that they can start getting their share to their bank accounts, as per norms of the scheme.