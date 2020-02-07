Latest News: 33-Yr-Old Man’s Body Found in Godown in West Delhi

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Farmers of Bengal Should Get Benefits of PM-Kisan Scheme: Dhankhar
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, 6 February, said farmers of the state are being deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme while others across the country are enjoying its advantages. The Mamata Banerjee government has not implemented the PM-KISAN scheme and it has its own schemes for farmers.
He requested the state government to send details of farmers of West Bengal to the central government so that they can start getting their share to their bank accounts, as per norms of the scheme.
US Forces Kill Al -Qaida's Founder Qasim al-Rimi
The White House released a statement declaring that at the direction of President Donald Trump, the US conducted a counter terrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) & a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
PM To Visit Kokrajhar in Assam Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kokrajhar in Assam today, to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.
33-Yr-Old Man's Body Found in Godown in West Delhi
The body of a 33-year-old man with injuries to his neck was found at a godown in west Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday, 6 February, police said.
Police were informed at 5.26 PM by Sajid that his brother Mohd Shad has been killed.
On reaching the spot, police found Shad's body at the godown and it was covered with a shawl. He had five injuries marks on his neck and it is suspected that the wounds were inflicted with a sharp object, a senior police officer said.
