Latest News: Three Dead, Scores Hurt, in Turkey Plane Accident

Three Dead, Scores Hurt, in Turkey Plane Accident
Three people have died and 179 were injured when a plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather.
Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the severed aircraft and escaping onto one of the wings at the rear.
The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir on Wednesday, NTV television reported.
The plane was apparently buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain lashing Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.
Three Turks were killed and 179 injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.
JNU Student Held for Sexual Harassment
A JNU student, Raghvendra Mishra, was arrested on 5 February for allegedly sexually harassing a female student inside campus. A case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.
Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead at at 103
US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose through the ranks to become one of Hollywood's biggest-ever stars, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 103.
One of the last survivors of the golden age of cinema, Douglas was renowned for the macho and not-always-likeable tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.
WB: Six Injured in Clash Between BJP and TMC Workers
At least six people have been injured in a clash between BJP and TMC workers allegedly over construction of a BJP office in the area in West Bengal.
The BJP workers have alleged that TMC workers had come to the spot and tried to stop the work while TMC workers allege BJP hadn't obtained permission from Panchayat for construction.
(Source: ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )