Latest News: Seattle City Council Passes Resolution Against CAA

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution Against CAA
The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India's recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Reaffirming Seattle as a welcoming city and expressing solidarity with the city's South Asian community regardless of religion and caste, the resolution "resolves that the Seattle City Council opposes the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, and finds these policies to be discriminatory to Muslims, oppressed castes, women, indigenous, and LGBT people".
Introduced by Indian American City Council member Kshama Sawant, the resolution urges the Parliament of India to uphold the Indian Constitution by repealing the CAA, and to stop the National Register of Citizens, and take steps towards helping refugees by ratifying various UN treaties on refugees.
(Source: PTI)
Taranjit Singh Sandhu Takes Charge as Indian Envoy to US
India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Sandhu, assumes his office in Washington DC. He was earlier the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.
(Source: ANI)
Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed with Advanced Lung Cancer
Prominent conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, 69, announces on air that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. His radio how, “The Rush Limbaugh Show”, has been on air since 1988.
(Source: Reuters)
