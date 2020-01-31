Latest News: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Jammu, 1 Cop Injured

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Terrorists Open Fire at Police Team in Jammu, One Cop Injured
A group of 3-4 militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, 31 January, injuring a policeman, officials said.
One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.
The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota.
(Source: PTI)
UN Security Council Calls for 'Immediate Cessation' of Yemen Hostilities
The UN Security Council on Thursday called for an "immediate cessation" of hostilities in Yemen, which it said were threatening a political process aimed at ending the war.
"The Members of the Security Council expressed their serious concern at the significant escalation of violence in Nehm and Al Jawf and its impact on civilians, thousands of whom had been displaced in recent days," the council said in a unanimously passed declaration.
(Source: AFP)
