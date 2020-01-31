Latest News: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Jammu, 1 Cop Injured

A group of 3-4 militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, 31 January, injuring a policeman, officials said.

One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota.

(Source: PTI)