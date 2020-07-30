Live

Latest News: West Bengal Cong President Somen Mitra Passes Away

Catch all latest news and updates here.

The Quint
Published30 Jul 2020, 03:04 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch all latest breaking news and updates here.

3:01 AM, 30 Jul

West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra Passes Away

West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata, ANI reported.

3:01 AM, 30 Jul

CBI Registers Case Against 4 Navy Officials for Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four Navy officials and 14 others for allegedly making fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore in the name of supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command.

3:01 AM, 30 Jul

Kerala Hands Over Case of Musician Balabhaskar's Death to CBI

Kerala Government handed over the death case of musician Balabhaskar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported. Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter had died on 25 September 2018 in a car accident.

3:01 AM, 30 Jul

Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Hits Tarn Taran

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 2:50 am in Tarn Taran, Punjab: National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!