Latest News: West Bengal Cong President Somen Mitra Passes Away
West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata, ANI reported.
CBI Registers Case Against 4 Navy Officials for Fraud
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four Navy officials and 14 others for allegedly making fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore in the name of supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command.
Kerala Hands Over Case of Musician Balabhaskar's Death to CBI
Kerala Government handed over the death case of musician Balabhaskar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported. Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter had died on 25 September 2018 in a car accident.
Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Hits Tarn Taran
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 2:50 am in Tarn Taran, Punjab: National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
