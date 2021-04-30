Latest News: 44 Killed in Stampede in Israel Religious Festival

Live
44 Dead in Stampede in Israel Festival
At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured in a stampede after midnight Thursday at an Israeli festival attended by tens of thousands of people, local media reported.
The tragedy happened in Mount Meron in northern Israel, during the festival celebrated every year on the eve of the Jewish holiday Lag BaOmer, the Xinhua news agency reported.
