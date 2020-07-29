Latest News: 3-Year-Old Raped by Relative in UP’s Hardoi
Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC
An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri, ANI reported. At least two infiltrators were killed and one was injured, ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying.
Three-Year-Old Raped by Uncle in UP's Hardoi
A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sandi area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.
“A case has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused. Medical examination of the victim is being done,” the police told ANI.
