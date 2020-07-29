Live

Latest News: 3-Year-Old Raped by Relative in UP’s Hardoi

Catch all the latest news and updates of the day here.

Updated29 Jul 2020, 04:17 AM IST
4:17 AM, 29 Jul

Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC

An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri, ANI reported. At least two infiltrators were killed and one was injured, ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying.

2:27 AM, 29 Jul

Three-Year-Old Raped by Uncle in UP's Hardoi

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sandi area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

“A case has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused. Medical examination of the victim is being done,” the police told ANI.

Published: 29 Jul 2020, 02:34 AM IST

