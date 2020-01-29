Latest News: Apple Posts Record Results for Final 3 Months of 2019

Apple has posted record results for the final three months of last year, delivering gains in sales of iPhones even as the company transitions to digital services and wearables.

Net profit hit an all-time high of USD 22 billion on record quarterly revenue of USD 91.8 billion, the California tech giant said of the results which were far stronger than most analyst estimates.

"We are thrilled to report Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever, fuelled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for services and wearables," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

(Source: AFP)