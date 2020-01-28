Immense Potential in US-India Defence Trade: Boeing Official

Live
High Growth Potential in Us-India Defence Trade: Boeing Official
India offers growth and productivity opportunities for the global aerospace industry and there is extraordinary potential for the defence trade and partnerships to grow between India and the US, a top Boeing official has said.
Dennis D Swanson, Vice President, global marketing Boeing Defense, Space and Security said the bilateral defence cooperation had evolved considerably in the last few years, driven by the growing convergence of American and Indian defence interests.
(Source: PTI)
