Latest News: Car Bombing Kills 7 in Syria’s Rebel-Held Azaz

At least seven people were killed on Sunday in a car bomb that hit a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

More than 20 others were wounded in the explosion in Azaz, located in the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitor said the car bomb targeted a bustling area located near several restaurants, leading to severe material damage.

(Source: AFP)