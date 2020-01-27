Latest News: Car Bombing Kills 7 in Syria’s Rebel-Held Azaz

Live
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
(3) NEW UPDATES
Car Bombing Kills 7 in Syria's Rebel-Held Azaz
At least seven people were killed on Sunday in a car bomb that hit a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
More than 20 others were wounded in the explosion in Azaz, located in the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based monitor said the car bomb targeted a bustling area located near several restaurants, leading to severe material damage.
(Source: AFP)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )