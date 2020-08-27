Latest News: 2 Children Dead in Wall Collapse in Gujarat
2 Children Dead in Wall Collapse in Gujarat
Two girls died after the wall of a neighbour's house collapsed on a 5-member-family in Nodhana village of the Bharuch district in Gujarat, ANI reported.
The deceased are 12 and 13-year-olds.
Retired Cop Shoots Son Before Killing Self in Greater Noida
A retired police inspector allegedly shot himself dead after shooting at his son following an argument with him in Escort Colony, Greater Noida on Wednesday night. His son is admitted at a hospital after he was injured in his chest and a leg.
“We're being told that the retired cop was addicted to liquor and there were arguments between them quite often. He first shot his son with his licensed revolver, then shot himself and died on spot. The son is admitted to a hospital,” Vishal Pandey, Additional Dy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, told ANI.
