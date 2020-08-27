Latest News: 2 Children Dead in Wall Collapse in Gujarat

A retired police inspector allegedly shot himself dead after shooting at his son following an argument with him in Escort Colony, Greater Noida on Wednesday night. His son is admitted at a hospital after he was injured in his chest and a leg.

“We're being told that the retired cop was addicted to liquor and there were arguments between them quite often. He first shot his son with his licensed revolver, then shot himself and died on spot. The son is admitted to a hospital,” Vishal Pandey, Additional Dy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, told ANI.