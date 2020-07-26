Latest News: Death Toll in Assam Floods Rises to 97

The devastating flood in Assam continued to remain grim , with one more death on Saturday in Morigaon district, taking the toll to 97, while26.37 lakh people in 27 of the states 33 districts were distressed, officials said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that eight major rivers flowing down from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, including the Brahmaputra, are in spate.

According to the Forest Department officials at least 127 wild animals have died in floods and 157 rescued even as over 90 per cent of the 430 sq km, world-famous Kaziranga National Park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinos, remained flooded.